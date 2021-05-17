Shenandoah Telecommunications’ (SHEN) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at B. Riley

B. Riley reissued their neutral rating on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Shenandoah Telecommunications’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.01 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.40 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Shenandoah Telecommunications from a b rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Shenandoah Telecommunications from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Get Shenandoah Telecommunications alerts:

SHEN opened at $50.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.00 and a beta of 0.33. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 52 week low of $38.77 and a 52 week high of $58.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.03.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.95). Shenandoah Telecommunications had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 11.44%. On average, research analysts forecast that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 103,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,027,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 131.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 121,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,928,000 after buying an additional 68,892 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 285.5% in the 1st quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 23,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 17,700 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 61,609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares during the period. 53.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Profile

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of broadband communication services and cell tower colocation space in the Mid-Atlantic portion of the United States. Its Broadband segment offers broadband, video, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky, via hybrid fiber coaxial cable under the Shentel brand, fiber optic services under the Glo Fiber brand, and fixed wireless network services under the Beam brand name.

Featured Article: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Shenandoah Telecommunications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shenandoah Telecommunications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.