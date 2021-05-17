SHIBA INU (SHIB) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $4.48 Billion

SHIBA INU (CURRENCY:SHIB) traded up 30.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 17th. SHIBA INU has a total market capitalization of $6.58 billion and $4.48 billion worth of SHIBA INU was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SHIBA INU has traded 45.4% lower against the dollar. One SHIBA INU coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002256 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003430 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.40 or 0.00088867 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $199.66 or 0.00450339 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $99.86 or 0.00225244 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00004957 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $576.44 or 0.01300190 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.71 or 0.00042192 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $526.89 or 0.01188425 BTC.

SHIBA INU Coin Profile

The official website for SHIBA INU is www.shiba.win . SHIBA INU’s official Twitter account is @Shibtoken . The Reddit community for SHIBA INU is https://reddit.com/r/SHIBArmy

Buying and Selling SHIBA INU

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIBA INU directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SHIBA INU should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SHIBA INU using one of the exchanges listed above.

