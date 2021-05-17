SHIELD Achieves Market Capitalization of $231,348.89 (XSH)

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 17th. In the last week, SHIELD has traded 22.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. SHIELD has a total market cap of $231,348.89 and $383.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SHIELD coin can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,270.32 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,438.03 or 0.07594447 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001093 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,131.12 or 0.02498596 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $306.52 or 0.00677084 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.14 or 0.00205743 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $353.69 or 0.00781288 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $292.71 or 0.00646591 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00007200 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $252.01 or 0.00556679 BTC.

SHIELD is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 6th, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SHIELD’s official message board is medium.com/@shieldxsh . SHIELD’s official website is www.shield-coin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “SHIELD is a PoW cryptocurrency based on multiple algorithms (Scrypt, x17, groestl, blake2s, & lyra2rev2). “

