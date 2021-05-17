Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) Price Target Increased to $74.00 by Analysts at Pivotal Research

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Pivotal Research from $68.00 to $74.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Pivotal Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.91% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Shoe Carnival from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shoe Carnival presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Get Shoe Carnival alerts:

Shares of SCVL opened at $63.84 on Monday. Shoe Carnival has a fifty-two week low of $19.43 and a fifty-two week high of $66.28. The company has a market capitalization of $904.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.85 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.43.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. Shoe Carnival had a net margin of 1.25% and a return on equity of 4.12%. The business had revenue of $253.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, Director Kent A. Kleeberger sold 1,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total value of $76,073.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,502 shares in the company, valued at $705,072.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Timothy T. Baker sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $485,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 50,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,444,788. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shoe Carnival in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Shoe Carnival during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Shoe Carnival by 242.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Shoe Carnival during the 1st quarter worth about $196,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Shoe Carnival during the 1st quarter worth about $241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

About Shoe Carnival

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. It offers various dress, casual, and athletic footwear products for men, women, and children; and accessories, such as socks, belts, shoe care items, handbags, hats, sport bags, backpacks, water bottles, and wallets.

See Also: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Receive News & Ratings for Shoe Carnival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoe Carnival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.