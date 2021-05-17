Siebert Williams Shank Upgrades Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) to Buy

Siebert Williams Shank upgraded shares of Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.

RRC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Raymond James restated an underperform rating on shares of Range Resources in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Range Resources from $7.50 to $10.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Range Resources from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Range Resources from $7.50 to $10.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.95.

Shares of NYSE RRC opened at $13.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. Range Resources has a 52-week low of $4.89 and a 52-week high of $13.25.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $626.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.74 million. Range Resources had a negative net margin of 125.90% and a negative return on equity of 0.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Range Resources will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Range Resources by 6.2% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 28,593 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Range Resources by 33.0% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 918,590 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $9,489,000 after acquiring an additional 228,074 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in Range Resources during the first quarter worth $1,494,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Range Resources during the first quarter worth $136,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Range Resources by 2.6% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 184,073 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,901,000 after acquiring an additional 4,712 shares in the last quarter. 93.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Range Resources Company Profile

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned and operated 1,310 net producing wells and approximately 781,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

