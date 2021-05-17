Sienna Senior Living (OTCMKTS:LWSCF) Price Target Raised to C$15.25

Sienna Senior Living (OTCMKTS:LWSCF) had its price target upped by Canaccord Genuity from C$13.50 to C$15.25 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Sienna Senior Living from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Sienna Senior Living from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.29.

Sienna Senior Living stock opened at $12.76 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.80 and its 200-day moving average is $10.81. Sienna Senior Living has a fifty-two week low of $6.57 and a fifty-two week high of $12.94.

Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through Retirement and LTC segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, long-term care, and specialized programs and services, as well as provides management services.

