Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) PT Raised to $20.00 at TD Securities

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) had its price objective increased by TD Securities from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a hold rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on SWIR. National Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Sierra Wireless from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Sierra Wireless from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Sierra Wireless from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Sierra Wireless from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Sierra Wireless from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.46.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWIR opened at $14.89 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $549.31 million, a PE ratio of -8.86 and a beta of 2.36. Sierra Wireless has a 1-year low of $7.73 and a 1-year high of $22.22.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.11. Sierra Wireless had a negative net margin of 10.39% and a negative return on equity of 14.35%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sierra Wireless will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWIR. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sierra Wireless by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 20,791 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Sierra Wireless by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,175 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Sierra Wireless by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 83,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Sierra Wireless by 89.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,095 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sierra Wireless during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.44% of the company’s stock.

About Sierra Wireless

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet of Things (IoT) solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The IoT Solutions segment offers recurring connectivity services, cloud management software, and cellular modules and gateways.

