SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SIGA Technologies Inc. is applying viral and bacterial genomics and sophisticated computational modeling in the design and development of novel products for the prevention and treatment of serious infectious diseases, with an emphasis on products for biological warfare defense. SIGA believes that it is a leader in the development of pharmaceutical agents and vaccines to fight potential biowarfare pathogens. With broad technology platforms in both vaccines and antibiotics, SIGA’s product development programs emphasize the increasingly serious problem of drug resistant bacteria. In addition to smallpox, SIGA has antiviral programs targeting other Category A pathogens, including arenaviruses, dengue virus, and the filoviruses. “

SIGA opened at $7.03 on Thursday. SIGA Technologies has a one year low of $5.30 and a one year high of $8.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.03 and its 200-day moving average is $6.98. The company has a market capitalization of $534.74 million, a PE ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 0.53.

SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter. SIGA Technologies had a return on equity of 37.31% and a net margin of 34.62%. The company had revenue of $37.80 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SIGA Technologies by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 45,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of SIGA Technologies by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 3,110 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SIGA Technologies by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 23,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 4,510 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of SIGA Technologies by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 4,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SIGA Technologies by 65.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 5,140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.28% of the company’s stock.

SIGA Technologies, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the health security and infectious disease markets in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an orally administered antiviral drug for the treatment of human smallpox disease caused by variola virus. SIGA Technologies, Inc has a strategic partnership with Cipla Therapeutics to deliver sustained innovation and access to antibacterial drugs primarily against biothreats.

