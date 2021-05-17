Signature Chain (SIGN) Market Cap Tops $4.14 Million

Signature Chain (CURRENCY:SIGN) traded down 13.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 17th. One Signature Chain coin can now be purchased for about $0.0054 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Signature Chain has traded 13.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Signature Chain has a total market capitalization of $4.14 million and approximately $3,202.00 worth of Signature Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Signature Chain alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.85 or 0.00084904 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003796 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.81 or 0.00022593 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002304 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $534.74 or 0.01231928 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.07 or 0.00064671 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002308 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.96 or 0.00115109 BTC.

Signature Chain Coin Profile

Signature Chain (SIGN) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 30th, 2019. Signature Chain’s total supply is 874,217,423 coins and its circulating supply is 765,779,225 coins. Signature Chain’s official Twitter account is @SignatureChain

According to CryptoCompare, “Signature Chain aims to provide a solution to known certification issues, by offering a platform that allows anyone to certify data and files on a blockchain. Additionally, Signature Chain hopes to help other Waves projects by offering a custom and project dedicated web-wallet service. “

Signature Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Signature Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Signature Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Signature Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Signature Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Signature Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.