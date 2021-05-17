Signaturefd LLC Has $128,000 Stock Holdings in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Signaturefd LLC decreased its position in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) by 41.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,824 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,390 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $128,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Nutanix in the fourth quarter worth $233,000. Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Nutanix in the 4th quarter valued at $493,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Nutanix during the 4th quarter worth about $256,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nutanix during the 4th quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Nutanix in the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. 66.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on NTNX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Nutanix from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Nutanix from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Nutanix from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nutanix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.14.

Nutanix stock opened at $29.99 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.52 and a beta of 1.97. Nutanix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.23 and a 12 month high of $35.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.30 and its 200-day moving average is $29.25.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.55. Nutanix had a negative return on equity of 1,175,319.00% and a negative net margin of 69.59%. The business had revenue of $346.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.07 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Nutanix, Inc. will post -3.9 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Tyler Wall sold 10,848 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total value of $291,268.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,471 shares in the company, valued at $2,912,446.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Duston Williams sold 13,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total value of $375,470.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 274,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,383,535.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,252,555 shares of company stock worth $33,207,602. 6.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Nutanix, Inc develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis, an enterprise cloud platform that converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking services; Nutanix Prism, a consumer-grade control plane, which provides management and analytics; and Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution.

