Signet Financial Management LLC Buys 1,557 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Signet Financial Management LLC raised its stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,557 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $1,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEM. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Newmont by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 13,441 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Newmont by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Newmont by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 8,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newmont in the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Newmont by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 162,478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,731,000 after purchasing an additional 9,605 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

NEM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 10th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on Newmont from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Newmont from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on Newmont from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Newmont currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.23.

In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 5,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.03, for a total transaction of $314,304.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 281,825 shares in the company, valued at $17,199,779.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 2,024 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.03, for a total value of $123,524.72. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 94,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,774,170.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 41,537 shares of company stock valued at $2,653,410. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NEM stock opened at $70.75 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $56.68 billion, a PE ratio of 22.25 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.86 and a 200-day moving average of $61.33. Newmont Co. has a 12-month low of $52.33 and a 12-month high of $72.22.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.01). Newmont had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 7.37%. On average, research analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 166.67%.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

