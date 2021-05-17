Signet Financial Management LLC Purchases 1,794 Shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX)

Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX) by 5.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,120 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,794 shares during the quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF were worth $1,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 70.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 438,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,400,000 after purchasing an additional 180,874 shares in the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 369,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,964,000 after purchasing an additional 35,953 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 305,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,914,000 after purchasing an additional 20,920 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 227,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,056,000 after purchasing an additional 67,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,447,000.

Shares of GWX opened at $38.44 on Monday. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $24.90 and a 52 week high of $39.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.96.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

