Signet Financial Management LLC Sells 487 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Signet Financial Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 41.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 691 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 487 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 11.7% in the first quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 4,010 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 9.0% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 11,559 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $7,721,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 11.6% in the first quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howard Capital Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,423,000. Institutional investors own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TSLA. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $700.00 price target (down previously from $775.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Tesla to $860.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $800.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $421.93.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $690.11, for a total transaction of $1,035,165.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,958,164.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $595.08, for a total transaction of $1,097,327.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 111,153 shares of company stock worth $79,086,769 over the last three months. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

TSLA opened at $589.74 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $568.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,184.22, a P/E/G ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $157.00 and a 12 month high of $900.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $682.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $671.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The firm had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

