Simcha G. Lyons Buys 14,085 Shares of Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHLD) Stock

Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHLD) Director Simcha G. Lyons purchased 14,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.55 per share, with a total value of $50,001.75.

Shares of MHLD stock opened at $3.39 on Monday. Maiden Holdings, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $0.94 and a twelve month high of $4.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $292.02 million, a P/E ratio of 26.08 and a beta of 1.32.

Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The insurance provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter. Maiden had a negative return on equity of 2.91% and a net margin of 5.24%. The firm had revenue of $21.87 million for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Maiden during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Family Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Maiden during the first quarter worth $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Maiden in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Maiden by 450.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 22,534 shares during the period. Finally, Northeast Financial Consultants Inc acquired a new stake in Maiden in the first quarter valued at $163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.05% of the company’s stock.

Maiden Company Profile

Maiden Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty reinsurance solutions to regional and specialty insurers in Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments: Diversified Reinsurance and AmTrust Reinsurance. The company writes treaties on a quota share basis and excess of loss basis.

