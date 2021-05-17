Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,230,600 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 28,372 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 5.76% of Simmons First National worth $134,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Simmons First National in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 66.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Simmons First National in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simmons First National in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simmons First National in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Simmons First National in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Simmons First National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFNC opened at $30.99 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Simmons First National Co. has a 52-week low of $14.41 and a 52-week high of $33.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.58. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 1.01.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.07. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 24.39%. The business had revenue of $198.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Simmons First National Co. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.37%.

Simmons First National Profile

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

