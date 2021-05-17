Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its position in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 28.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 522,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 209,705 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $3,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Sirius XM by 107.9% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares in the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sirius XM during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Sirius XM during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Sirius XM by 86.9% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Sirius XM during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 15.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sirius XM stock opened at $5.91 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.19 and its 200-day moving average is $6.17. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.95 and a 1 year high of $8.14. The company has a market cap of $24.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.70, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.13.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Sirius XM had a net margin of 13.28% and a negative return on equity of 137.30%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.0146 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.00%.

In related news, Director James P. Holden sold 28,919 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.39, for a total value of $184,792.41. Following the sale, the director now owns 303,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,936,617.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on SIRI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sirius XM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Sirius XM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $7.50 to $7.25 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.25.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

