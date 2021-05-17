SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Posted by on May 17th, 2021

Wall Street analysts forecast that SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for SITE Centers’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.25 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.21. SITE Centers reported earnings per share of $0.21 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that SITE Centers will report full-year earnings of $1.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.96 to $1.04. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.01 to $1.14. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover SITE Centers.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.18). SITE Centers had a return on equity of 3.76% and a net margin of 14.52%. The firm had revenue of $119.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have commented on SITC. TheStreet raised shares of SITE Centers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of SITE Centers from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of SITE Centers from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of SITE Centers from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.33.

In other SITE Centers news, Director Alexander Otto sold 8,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.44, for a total transaction of $122,740,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,689,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $313,202,878. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Terrance R. Ahern sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.29, for a total value of $142,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 194,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,783,949.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,599,624 shares of company stock valued at $124,187,641 over the last quarter. 21.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SITC. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SITE Centers during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SITE Centers during the 1st quarter valued at about $95,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SITE Centers during the 1st quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of SITE Centers during the 4th quarter valued at about $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SITC traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.73. The company had a trading volume of 41,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,121,536. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.31 and a beta of 1.66. SITE Centers has a 52-week low of $4.49 and a 52-week high of $15.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. This is an increase from SITE Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.65%.

About SITE Centers

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SITE Centers (SITC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC)

Receive News & Ratings for SITE Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SITE Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit