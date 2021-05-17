SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for SITE Centers’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.25 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.21. SITE Centers reported earnings per share of $0.21 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that SITE Centers will report full-year earnings of $1.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.96 to $1.04. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.01 to $1.14. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover SITE Centers.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.18). SITE Centers had a return on equity of 3.76% and a net margin of 14.52%. The firm had revenue of $119.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have commented on SITC. TheStreet raised shares of SITE Centers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of SITE Centers from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of SITE Centers from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of SITE Centers from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.33.

In other SITE Centers news, Director Alexander Otto sold 8,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.44, for a total transaction of $122,740,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,689,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $313,202,878. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Terrance R. Ahern sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.29, for a total value of $142,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 194,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,783,949.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,599,624 shares of company stock valued at $124,187,641 over the last quarter. 21.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SITC. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SITE Centers during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SITE Centers during the 1st quarter valued at about $95,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SITE Centers during the 1st quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of SITE Centers during the 4th quarter valued at about $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SITC traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.73. The company had a trading volume of 41,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,121,536. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.31 and a beta of 1.66. SITE Centers has a 52-week low of $4.49 and a 52-week high of $15.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. This is an increase from SITE Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.65%.

About SITE Centers

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

