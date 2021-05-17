SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) Shares Purchased by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SITE. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Cutler Group LP acquired a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the first quarter worth about $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 179.2% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period.

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, EVP Greg Weller sold 3,865 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.46, for a total value of $600,852.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,912,624.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Doug Black sold 17,363 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.87, for a total transaction of $3,070,993.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 384,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,073,902.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,312 shares of company stock valued at $8,339,331. 3.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SITE stock opened at $176.08 on Monday. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.31 and a 12 month high of $206.26. The firm has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a PE ratio of 69.05 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $180.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.61. The business had revenue of $650.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $536.31 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 22.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.42) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

SITE has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $163.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Truist upped their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $130.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $233.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. SiteOne Landscape Supply currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.88.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 130,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which consists controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation and drainage pipes; fertilizers, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, which include herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories, which comprise mulches, soil amendments, tools, and sod; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous shrubs, evergreen shrubs and trees, ornamental trees, shade trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, and plant species; and outdoor lighting products, which include accent lights, dark lights, path lights, up lights, down lights, wall lights, and pool and aquatic area lighting, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials.

