Slow Capital Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Slow Capital Inc. boosted its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,250 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $2,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of The Clorox during the first quarter worth $65,000. Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in shares of The Clorox by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of The Clorox by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 18,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,752,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Clorox during the fourth quarter worth $241,000. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Clorox during the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

CLX opened at $181.64 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The Clorox Company has a 52 week low of $176.73 and a 52 week high of $239.87. The stock has a market cap of $22.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.14. The Clorox had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 132.72%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on CLX. Bank of America dropped their target price on The Clorox from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of The Clorox in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $206.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of The Clorox from $189.00 to $177.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of The Clorox from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of The Clorox from $195.00 to $186.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Clorox has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.06.

The Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

