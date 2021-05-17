Slow Capital Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Slow Capital Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,107 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 0.7% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,227 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 14,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Detalus Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 27,333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group increased its holdings in Pfizer by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 5,791 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 12,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. 67.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

NYSE PFE opened at $40.21 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.89. The firm has a market cap of $224.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.82, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $31.61 and a one year high of $43.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.41 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.88%.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total value of $102,050.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,193.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on PFE. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.11 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.74.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

Recommended Story: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.