Slow Capital Inc. Has $2.33 Million Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Slow Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,597 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the quarter. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 909.1% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Insight Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 87.7% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ IEF opened at $114.02 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $113.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.12. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $112.78 and a 1 year high of $123.09.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

