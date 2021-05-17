Slow Capital Inc. Purchases 177 Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Slow Capital Inc. increased its position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,598 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the quarter. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Insulet were worth $2,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in Insulet during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Insulet by 5,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 102 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Insulet during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Insulet during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Insulet by 78.2% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter.

In other Insulet news, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.17, for a total value of $3,992,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,589 shares in the company, valued at $15,062,294.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PODD shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Insulet from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James cut their price target on Insulet from $296.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Insulet in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Insulet from $235.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded Insulet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Insulet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $258.93.

PODD stock opened at $232.42 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $15.40 billion, a PE ratio of 528.24 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 5.91 and a current ratio of 6.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $274.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $263.95. Insulet Co. has a one year low of $164.40 and a one year high of $306.46.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $246.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.89 million. Insulet had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Insulet Co. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

