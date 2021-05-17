Smoothy (SMTY) Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.61 Million

Smoothy (CURRENCY:SMTY) traded down 13% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 17th. In the last week, Smoothy has traded down 32.2% against the dollar. One Smoothy coin can currently be purchased for $0.71 or 0.00001624 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Smoothy has a market cap of $3.61 million and approximately $1.16 million worth of Smoothy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002287 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003348 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.16 or 0.00087284 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $200.77 or 0.00459167 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $99.48 or 0.00227504 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00004897 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $570.63 or 0.01305048 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.39 or 0.00042062 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Smoothy Coin Profile

Smoothy’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,089,773 coins. Smoothy’s official Twitter account is @smoothswap

Smoothy Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smoothy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Smoothy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Smoothy using one of the exchanges listed above.

