Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Shares Sold by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina decreased its stake in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 0.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $4,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SNA. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Snap-on by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Snap-on by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Snap-on by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Snap-on by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 5,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp acquired a new position in Snap-on during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,447,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Sunday, April 25th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Snap-on from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.83.

Shares of NYSE SNA opened at $255.19 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $237.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $196.77. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1 year low of $121.14 and a 1 year high of $259.99. The company has a market capitalization of $13.80 billion, a PE ratio of 23.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.63.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.49. Snap-on had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 17.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $929.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 10.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.13%.

In other Snap-on news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 7,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.02, for a total transaction of $1,807,825.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Iain Boyd sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.04, for a total transaction of $2,490,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,553 shares of company stock worth $20,602,096 over the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

