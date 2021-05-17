SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) Price Target Increased to C$40.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) had its target price increased by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to C$40.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 24.92% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Scotiabank cut their price target on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$42.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$34.50 to C$33.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$24.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$31.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$34.35.

TSE:SNC traded down C$0.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$32.02. 591,752 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 517,128. SNC-Lavalin Group has a 1-year low of C$17.50 and a 1-year high of C$33.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.40. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$27.44 and a 200 day moving average of C$24.52.

SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported C($1.48) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($1.81) by C$0.33. The business had revenue of C$1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.76 billion. Research analysts forecast that SNC-Lavalin Group will post 2.1099999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SNC-Lavalin Group news, Senior Officer Alexander S. Taylor sold 1,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$29.25, for a total transaction of C$50,105.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,499 shares in the company, valued at C$43,845.75.

About SNC-Lavalin Group

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through six segments: Engineering, Design, and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Resources; Infrastructure EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) Projects; and Capital.

