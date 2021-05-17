SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) Sets New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (TSE:SNC) reached a new 52-week high on Monday after ATB Capital raised their price target on the stock to C$42.00. ATB Capital currently has an outperform rating on the stock. SNC-Lavalin Group traded as high as C$33.33 and last traded at C$33.22, with a volume of 247411 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$27.74.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$42.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$24.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$31.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$33.05.

Get SNC-Lavalin Group alerts:

In other SNC-Lavalin Group news, Senior Officer Alexander S. Taylor sold 1,713 shares of SNC-Lavalin Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$29.25, for a total value of C$50,105.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$43,845.75.

The stock has a market cap of C$5.68 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$27.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$24.52.

SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported C($1.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($1.81) by C$0.33. The business had revenue of C$1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.76 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. will post 2.1099999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SNC-Lavalin Group Company Profile (TSE:SNC)

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through six segments: Engineering, Design, and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Resources; Infrastructure EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) Projects; and Capital.

Read More: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for SNC-Lavalin Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SNC-Lavalin Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.