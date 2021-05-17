Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Upgraded at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $275.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $270.00.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a hold rating for the company. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Snowflake from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, February 6th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an outperform rating and a $311.00 price target for the company. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $284.46.

Shares of SNOW opened at $209.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $226.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $270.09. Snowflake has a 52-week low of $184.71 and a 52-week high of $429.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $190.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.64 million. Snowflake’s revenue for the quarter was up 117.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Snowflake will post -1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Snowflake news, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 650,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total transaction of $142,350,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Garrett sold 47,186 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $11,796,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 47,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,796,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,339,025 shares of company stock worth $300,856,426. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,512,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in Snowflake in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new position in Snowflake in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Snowflake in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 23.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

