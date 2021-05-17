Solera National Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SLRK) versus F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) Head to Head Analysis

Solera National Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SLRK) and F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Solera National Bancorp and F.N.B., as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Solera National Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A F.N.B. 0 1 1 0 2.50

F.N.B. has a consensus target price of $10.00, suggesting a potential downside of 26.58%. Given F.N.B.’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe F.N.B. is more favorable than Solera National Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Solera National Bancorp and F.N.B.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Solera National Bancorp 33.37% N/A N/A F.N.B. 21.08% 6.83% 0.90%

Volatility and Risk

Solera National Bancorp has a beta of 0.73, indicating that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, F.N.B. has a beta of 1.34, indicating that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Solera National Bancorp and F.N.B.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Solera National Bancorp $11.49 million 5.15 $3.56 million N/A N/A F.N.B. $1.54 billion 2.82 $387.00 million $1.18 11.54

F.N.B. has higher revenue and earnings than Solera National Bancorp.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.7% of Solera National Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.3% of F.N.B. shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.4% of Solera National Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of F.N.B. shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

F.N.B. beats Solera National Bancorp on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Solera National Bancorp

Solera National Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Solera National Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, licensed professionals, and individuals in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposits; and business loan products, such as real estate secured loans, construction loans, small business administration loans, business lines of credit, and equipment financing. It also provides online banking, account analysis, combined account analysis, commercial sweep, remote deposit, ACH origination, payroll direct deposit, merchant, fraud, business debit card, and cash management services. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Lakewood, Colorado.

About F.N.B.

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services. The company also provides consumer banking products and services, such as deposit products, mortgage and consumer lending services, and mobile and online banking services; and wealth management services comprising personal and corporate fiduciary services comprising administration of decedent and trust estates; securities brokerage and investment advisory services, mutual funds, and annuities; and commercial and personal insurance, and reinsurance products, as well as mezzanine financing options for small- to medium-sized businesses. As of January 19, 2021, it operated approximately 350 community banking offices in Pennsylvania, Ohio, Maryland, West Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, D.C., and Virginia. F.N.B. Corporation was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

