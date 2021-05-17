Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $26.55 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO) will announce $26.55 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sotherly Hotels’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $26.00 million to $27.10 million. Sotherly Hotels posted sales of $5.29 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 401.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sotherly Hotels will report full-year sales of $113.20 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $105.00 million to $121.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $184.10 million, with estimates ranging from $183.00 million to $185.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Sotherly Hotels.

Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.21). Sotherly Hotels had a negative return on equity of 49.78% and a negative net margin of 38.08%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sotherly Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th.

SOHO opened at $3.31 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.92. The company has a market capitalization of $50.23 million, a PE ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.49, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Sotherly Hotels has a 1 year low of $1.48 and a 1 year high of $4.49.

In related news, Chairman Andrew Sims sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.53, for a total transaction of $74,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 391,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,381,116.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SOHO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Sotherly Hotels during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Sotherly Hotels in the fourth quarter worth $110,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sotherly Hotels in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sotherly Hotels in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors own 18.78% of the company’s stock.

About Sotherly Hotels

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Currently, the Company's portfolio consists of investments in twelve hotel properties, comprising 3,156 rooms, as well as interests in two condominium hotels and their associated rental programs.

