SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC) Stake Reduced by Camarda Financial Advisors LLC

Camarda Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,025 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P China ETF comprises about 3.4% of Camarda Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P China ETF were worth $4,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF by 36.4% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 24,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after acquiring an additional 6,552 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $590,000. Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF by 65.6% in the fourth quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 37,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,887,000 after buying an additional 14,874 shares during the period. Finally, Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD boosted its stake in SPDR S&P China ETF by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 61,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,956,000 after buying an additional 6,123 shares in the last quarter.

GXC stock opened at $126.19 on Monday. SPDR S&P China ETF has a 12 month low of $94.60 and a 12 month high of $156.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.58.

SPDR S&P China ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI China Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in China, but legally available to foreign investors.

