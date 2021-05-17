Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.42 (NYSE:SPB)

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of 0.42 per share on Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th.

Spectrum Brands has decreased its dividend payment by 83.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Spectrum Brands has a dividend payout ratio of 26.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Spectrum Brands to earn $5.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.3%.

NYSE SPB opened at $92.27 on Monday. Spectrum Brands has a 12 month low of $36.96 and a 12 month high of $97.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.45, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.94.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Spectrum Brands will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spectrum Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.14.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell Manufacturing brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

