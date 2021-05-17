Spin Master Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Spin Master Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.57.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SNMSF shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Spin Master from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Spin Master from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Spin Master from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Spin Master from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Spin Master in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th.

Get Spin Master alerts:

Spin Master stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,256. Spin Master has a 52-week low of $12.48 and a 52-week high of $38.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.50.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; pre-school and girls; boys action and construction; remote control and interactive characters; and outdoor.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Spin Master Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spin Master and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.