Spirax-Sarco Engineering (OTCMKTS:SPXSF) Earns Neutral Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering (OTCMKTS:SPXSF) in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spirax-Sarco Engineering from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $183.00.

Shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering stock opened at $170.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.59 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $164.61 and its 200-day moving average is $157.32. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a one year low of $108.90 and a one year high of $171.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for the users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and pumps and fluid path technologies. It offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating and curing, cleaning and sterilizing, hot water generation, space heating, and humidification; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies for industrial processes, heaters, and systems; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including pumps, tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.

