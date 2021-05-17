Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Standard Chartered PLC operates as a banking group principally in Asia, Africa, and the Middle East. The bank provides consumer and wholesale banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), corporate, and institutional customers. Services offered by Standard Chartered include: loans and savings accounts, demand drafts, foreign exchange services, credit cards, insurance and investment advisory services. It also provides private and priority banking; international banking; cash management; trade finance and working capital as well as Internet banking services. Standard Chartered PLC is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on SCBFF. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Standard Chartered from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Standard Chartered from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Investec downgraded shares of Standard Chartered from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Standard Chartered from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Standard Chartered stock opened at $7.17 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.91 and a 200-day moving average of $6.42. Standard Chartered has a one year low of $4.30 and a one year high of $7.32. The company has a market cap of $22.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 1.19.

About Standard Chartered

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

