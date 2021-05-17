Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,793 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Security National Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Amgen by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 10,089 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC grew its position in Amgen by 2.6% in the first quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA grew its position in Amgen by 0.4% in the first quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 10,280 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,558,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC grew its position in Amgen by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 2,055 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc grew its position in Amgen by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 8,816 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,027,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

AMGN opened at $251.38 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $250.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $237.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.28. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $210.28 and a one year high of $276.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.76 per share. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.50%.

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total transaction of $631,275.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,777,802.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.59, for a total value of $250,590.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,241,736.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,750 shares of company stock worth $1,426,320 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMGN. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Amgen from $265.00 to $259.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $255.86.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, BLINCYTO, Corlanor, ENBREL, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, KYPROLIS, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, and XGEVA.

