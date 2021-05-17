Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Has $340,000 Holdings in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. cut its position in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 94.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,747 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 47,658 shares during the quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Xilinx by 59.0% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 24,087 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $3,415,000 after purchasing an additional 8,938 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC bought a new stake in Xilinx in the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Xilinx by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 31,225 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $4,427,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Xilinx in the 4th quarter valued at $243,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Xilinx by 204.6% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,018 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 2,699 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Xilinx news, SVP Vamsi Boppana sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.72, for a total value of $371,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $937,179. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XLNX stock opened at $118.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $29.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.96. Xilinx, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.70 and a 12-month high of $154.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $126.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.48.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $851.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $813.90 million. Xilinx had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 30.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Xilinx, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

XLNX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus downgraded shares of Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $120.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.47.

About Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

