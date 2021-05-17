Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Purchases 1,587 Shares of CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) by 12.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares during the quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. owned about 0.08% of CorVel worth $1,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of CorVel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new stake in CorVel in the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in CorVel in the fourth quarter worth $203,000. SkyOak Wealth LLC bought a new stake in CorVel in the first quarter worth $203,000. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. bought a new stake in CorVel in the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Institutional investors own 47.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Corstar Holdings Inc sold 4,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.06, for a total value of $437,531.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,614,749 shares in the company, valued at $675,101,282.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.35, for a total value of $116,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 901,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,831,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 129,537 shares of company stock worth $14,060,576 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 50.38% of the company’s stock.

CorVel stock opened at $116.47 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.03. CorVel Co. has a 12 month low of $45.08 and a 12 month high of $121.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.76 and a beta of 0.87.

CorVel Company Profile

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies seeking to control costs and promote positive outcomes. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs.

