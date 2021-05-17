Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Purchases 2,066 Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 19.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,787 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,066 shares during the quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Leidos were worth $1,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LDOS. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leidos in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leidos in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Leidos by 118.4% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 308 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leidos in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leidos in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on LDOS. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Leidos from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Leidos in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Leidos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $111.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Leidos from $113.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Argus decreased their price target on shares of Leidos from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Leidos presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.56.

LDOS opened at $103.38 on Monday. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.15 and a twelve month high of $113.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.05.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 23.45%. Leidos’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.31%.

In other news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.69, for a total value of $51,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $941,872.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

