Starbase Trading Up 53.4% This Week (STAR)

Starbase (CURRENCY:STAR) traded down 30.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 17th. One Starbase coin can now be bought for about $0.0052 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Starbase has traded 53.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Starbase has a market cap of $968,396.67 and $15,587.00 worth of Starbase was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.86 or 0.00084982 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003916 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.85 or 0.00022103 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002244 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $598.85 or 0.01344102 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.91 or 0.00064877 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002247 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $51.57 or 0.00115757 BTC.

Starbase Coin Profile

Starbase (STAR) is a coin. Starbase’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 187,500,000 coins. Starbase’s official Twitter account is @starbaseco and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Starbase is /r/starbase and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Starbase is starbase.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Starbase is a blockchain-based crowdfunding platform. It is built on the Ethereum network, allowing users to launch their fundraising campaigns, sell issued tokens and pay team members. The STAR token can be used for services within the platform and it is also used to receive rewards from project revenue in the form of Ether and Ethereum-based tokens. The STAR token is inflationary. “

Starbase Coin Trading

