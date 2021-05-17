Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Acquired by Donaldson Capital Management LLC

Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 423,714 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,092 shares during the quarter. Starbucks comprises about 2.5% of Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $46,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 529 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. JNB Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. JNB Advisors LLC now owns 5,093 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 0.6% during the first quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 15,622 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Resource Management LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Resource Management LLC now owns 5,660 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPM Growth Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.5% in the first quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc. now owns 21,316 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,329,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. 67.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $111.20 on Monday. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $71.06 and a fifty-two week high of $118.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $113.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.10. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

In other news, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total value of $9,076,893.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,640,097.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total transaction of $18,881,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 515,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,304,789.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 406,184 shares of company stock valued at $44,685,798 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SBUX. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Cowen raised their target price on Starbucks from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Stephens lifted their price target on Starbucks from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Starbucks from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Starbucks from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.80.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

