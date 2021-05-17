State of Michigan Retirement System Buys 200 Shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) by 2.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Medpace were worth $1,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Medpace by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,791,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,731,000 after acquiring an additional 185,800 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in Medpace by 6.6% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 543,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,099,000 after acquiring an additional 33,488 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Medpace in the fourth quarter valued at $46,440,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Medpace in the fourth quarter valued at $43,965,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Medpace by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 315,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,852,000 after acquiring an additional 5,955 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 3,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.48, for a total transaction of $671,385.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 706,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,534,928.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 17,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.30, for a total value of $3,160,298.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 706,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,407,732.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 141,410 shares of company stock worth $26,313,942 in the last ninety days. 26.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MEDP opened at $164.68 on Monday. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.02 and a 12-month high of $196.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 50.36 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.07.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. Medpace had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 13.87%. The business had revenue of $260.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MEDP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist boosted their price objective on Medpace from $135.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Medpace from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.20.

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It also provides clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

