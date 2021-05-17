State of Michigan Retirement System Buys 300 Shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,557 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $1,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAIC. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Science Applications International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Science Applications International by 60.4% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 457 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Science Applications International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Science Applications International by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its position in Science Applications International by 100.2% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,313 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. 76.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SAIC opened at $88.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.06 and a beta of 1.01. Science Applications International Co. has a 1-year low of $68.76 and a 1-year high of $103.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $86.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.63.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 25.09% and a net margin of 2.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Science Applications International Co. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.15%.

In other Science Applications International news, CFO Prabu Natarajan purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $84.31 per share, for a total transaction of $252,930.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 12,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,083,467.81. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Science Applications International from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Science Applications International from $107.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Science Applications International from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Science Applications International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.00.

About Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

