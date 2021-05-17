State of Michigan Retirement System Grows Position in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,065 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in ChampionX were worth $1,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ChampionX during the fourth quarter worth $39,542,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of ChampionX during the fourth quarter worth $29,477,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 100.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,994,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,817,000 after buying an additional 1,503,637 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 149.8% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,390,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433,541 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 1,250.1% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,070,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,379,000 after purchasing an additional 991,223 shares during the period. 99.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ChampionX alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of ChampionX from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of ChampionX from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of ChampionX from $12.25 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of ChampionX from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of ChampionX from $18.50 to $21.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.73.

In other news, insider Deric D. Bryant sold 17,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.23, for a total transaction of $407,686.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 649,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,091,137.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Antoine Marcos sold 12,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total transaction of $280,780.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,108,066.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 37,705 shares of company stock worth $888,179 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHX stock opened at $25.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 3.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.46. ChampionX Co. has a 1-year low of $6.87 and a 1-year high of $26.30.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $684.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $667.73 million. ChampionX had a negative net margin of 54.03% and a negative return on equity of 2.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ChampionX Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ChampionX

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company's Production Chemical Technologies segment offers onshore and offshore chemical solutions, such as corrosion inhibitors, scale inhibitors, emulsion breakers, and biocides to oil and natural gas production and midstream markets to manage and control corrosion, oil and water separation, flow assurance, sour gas treatment, and water-related issues.

Recommended Story: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for ChampionX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChampionX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.