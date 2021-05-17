State of Michigan Retirement System Grows Position in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Selective Insurance Group were worth $1,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in Selective Insurance Group by 416.7% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Selective Insurance Group in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in Selective Insurance Group by 405.4% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,415 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in Selective Insurance Group in the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Selective Insurance Group in the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Selective Insurance Group alerts:

SIGI opened at $76.60 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.93 and a beta of 0.84. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.13 and a 52 week high of $78.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.45.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $803.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $756.43 million. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 7.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Selective Insurance Group’s payout ratio is currently 22.73%.

In other Selective Insurance Group news, Director Cynthia S. Nicholson sold 1,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.08, for a total value of $107,712.32. Also, Director Gregory E. Murphy sold 32,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.59, for a total value of $2,448,208.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SIGI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Selective Insurance Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Selective Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Selective Insurance Group from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.75.

About Selective Insurance Group

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The company offers property insurance products, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property, or earnings; and casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities, as well as flood insurance products.

Read More: What are convertible shares?



Receive News & Ratings for Selective Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selective Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.