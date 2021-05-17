State of Michigan Retirement System Has $1.45 Million Holdings in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,293 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Carter’s were worth $1,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CRI. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Carter’s by 1.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 60,563 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Carter’s by 6,436.0% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,817 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 5,728 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Carter’s by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,355 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Carter’s by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Carter’s by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 59,020 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,552,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period.

Get Carter's alerts:

NYSE CRI opened at $103.45 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.03, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.10. Carter’s, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.07 and a 12 month high of $116.92.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The textile maker reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $1.70. The firm had revenue of $787.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $656.02 million. Carter’s had a return on equity of 25.31% and a net margin of 4.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.81) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Carter’s, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.77%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CRI. Zacks Investment Research raised Carter’s from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on Carter’s from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Carter’s from $113.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Carter’s has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.75.

In other news, SVP Jill Wilson sold 7,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.32, for a total transaction of $816,368.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ben Pivar sold 2,019 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.10, for a total value of $220,272.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,145,113.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Carter’s Company Profile

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's little baby basics, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

Featured Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Carter's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.