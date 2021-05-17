State of Michigan Retirement System Has $422.12 Million Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 136,427 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,456 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 2.8% of State of Michigan Retirement System’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $422,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 56.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

In related news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 17,253 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,260.87, for a total value of $56,259,790.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,376,830 shares in the company, valued at $167,533,163,642.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total value of $3,319,779.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,730,441.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 128,495 shares of company stock valued at $440,950,967. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James raised their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,161.32.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,222.90 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.37, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3,286.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $3,203.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,330.00 and a twelve month high of $3,554.00.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. The company had revenue of $108.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.23 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. On average, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Further Reading: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.