State of Michigan Retirement System Purchases 1,500 Shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,366 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in TEGNA were worth $1,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TGNA. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in TEGNA during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in TEGNA during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in TEGNA during the fourth quarter valued at $158,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in TEGNA during the fourth quarter valued at $259,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in TEGNA by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 3,645 shares during the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TGNA opened at $19.54 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.84. TEGNA Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.07 and a 1-year high of $21.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.52. TEGNA had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 21.02%. The firm had revenue of $727.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that TEGNA Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. This is a positive change from TEGNA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.29%.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

