State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 100 Shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

State of Michigan Retirement System reduced its position in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,459 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group were worth $1,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 3,099 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 23,204 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,713,000 after acquiring an additional 3,505 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 66,481 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,773,000 after acquiring an additional 3,318 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,704 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,772,000 after acquiring an additional 4,474 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

THG stock opened at $142.80 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 0.92. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a one year low of $83.89 and a one year high of $143.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $135.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 10.90%. On average, research analysts predict that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 8.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.31%.

In related news, SVP Warren E. Barnes sold 2,055 shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.62, for a total value of $286,919.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $857,546.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark Joseph Welzenbach sold 4,645 shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.82, for a total transaction of $649,463.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,989 shares in the company, valued at $2,794,861.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on THG shares. Boenning Scattergood assumed coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The Hanover Insurance Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.67.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as management and professional liability, marine, specialty industrial and commercial property, monoline general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

