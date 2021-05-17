State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $2.52 Million Stock Position in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) by 14.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 279,433 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 46,100 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $2,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Antero Midstream in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. ADE LLC acquired a new position in shares of Antero Midstream during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Antero Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 974.1% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,424 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 4,919 shares in the last quarter. 52.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AM stock opened at $9.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.84 and a beta of 3.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.93 and a 200-day moving average of $8.16. Antero Midstream Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.48 and a fifty-two week high of $9.71.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $243.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.51 million. Antero Midstream had a positive return on equity of 19.07% and a negative net margin of 36.71%. Antero Midstream’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.29%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.00%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AM. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Antero Midstream from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. TheStreet upgraded Antero Midstream from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $7.50 price target on shares of Antero Midstream in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $7.50 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Antero Midstream from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.50.

About Antero Midstream

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

