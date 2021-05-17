State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Makes New $2.47 Million Investment in Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 113,355 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,468,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Xperi during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Xperi during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Xperi by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Xperi during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Xperi during the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. 86.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Xperi alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ XPER opened at $20.94 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 7.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.10 and a beta of 0.36. Xperi Holding Co. has a one year low of $11.03 and a one year high of $25.03.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.14. Xperi had a positive return on equity of 18.37% and a negative net margin of 8.65%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Xperi Holding Co. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Xperi’s payout ratio is 7.81%.

In related news, insider Geir Skaaden sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.77, for a total value of $217,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 203,324 shares in the company, valued at $4,426,363.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on XPER shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Xperi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective (up from $33.00) on shares of Xperi in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet cut Xperi from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.80.

Xperi Company Profile

Xperi Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer and entertainment product/solutions licensing company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Product, and Intellectual Property Licensing. The company invents, develops, and delivers various technologies. It licenses audio, digital radio, imaging, edge-based machine learning, and multi-channel video user experience solutions to consumer electronics customers, automotive manufacturers, or supply chain partners.

Read More: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER).

Receive News & Ratings for Xperi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xperi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.